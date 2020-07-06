6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria or via Zoom

For information on joining the meeting via Zoom, visit http://rsu73.org/.

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Old business

Vote to rescind the July 14 school budget Warrants and Notice of Election

5. New business

Approve and sign new Warrants and Notices of Election

Select new public hearing date and select new school budget referendum voting date.

Approve 1 yr. extension of Bailey Bros. contract which will expire on June 30, 2021

6. Adjournment

