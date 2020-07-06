DALLAS — A few days after FC Dallas’ return to MLS was initially postponed, there will be no return for the club after all. At least for now.

A source told The Dallas Morning News on Monday that the club will not participate in the MLS is Back tournament after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando, Florida.

FC Dallas had six players test positive last week, which led to the postponement of their match against Vancouver.

The decision to pull FC Dallas from the tournament was made by MLS.

“Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club’s ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a league statement. “The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority.”

In a statement, FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said the decision was made in the best interest of players, coaches and staff in isolation in Orlando.

“While we’re disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority,” Gonzalez said.

The statement also says the club will be working with MLS and local officials, in Florida and Texas, on a plan to safely bring the team back home.

“We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said in the same statement. “We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level.”

