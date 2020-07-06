Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m. — FS2: Bundesliga: TBD
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Tottenham
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: TBA
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Monday, July 6, 2020
-
Business
Maine hotels step up safety measures to prove quarantines aren’t needed
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 6
-
Business
Maine leads New England for economically vulnerable college towns
-
Horoscope
Aquarius: Big personal changes will help you feel better