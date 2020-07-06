Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
9 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3 or Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m. — FS2: Bundesliga: TBD
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Tottenham

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: TBA

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles