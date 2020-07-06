PORTLAND — The University of Southern Maine is reaching out to young people — particularly those still in high school — with a pair of new summer courses examining race, social justice and social change.

The online classes will be free to Maine high school students, who will earn college credit for the successful completion of each of the classes.

“Social Justice and Social Change” will include lectures, films, podcasts, readings and video conferences, all aimed at introducing students to concepts and resources needed to understand contemporary social change energy and initiatives. Students will be encouraged to bring their curiosity as they discuss current events and their context, said Kimberly Simmons, a professor in USM’s Women and Gender Studies Program.

The goal of the classes is to give young people the tools to clearly define their own values as they envision the future, including ideas about liberation, joy, freedom, safety and equality.

Students will also be introduced to race and ethnic studies in a class taught by historian and Talbot Scholar Lance L.O. Gibbs. His class, which is being finalized, would deepen students’ understanding of equity, inclusion and social justice.

Any student who wishes to sign up for one of the courses should reach out to Jamie Austin, USM’s assistant director of Registration & Scheduling Services via email at [email protected] Emails should include a phone number where the student can be reached for course registration. Courses begin on Monday, July 6, with registration on a space-available basis. The two courses are offered free to Maine high school students, including recent 2020 graduates.

