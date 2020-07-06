ALBANY, New York — Nicholas Santos of Minot has been named to the spring dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the list.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts Jordan MacDonald Kents Hill has been named to the spring dean’s list at American International College (AIC). Dean’s list students are are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA.

ELMIRA, New York — Kiana Melvin of Lewiston was among the graduates celebrated during a virtual event hosted on May 31. Melvin earned a bachelor of science. Elmira College tentatively plans to host an in-person commencement event in early- to mid-August.

ELMIRA, New York — The Empire 8 Conference recognized 94 Elmira College student-athletes on its semi-annual President’s List, which honors student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring semester. Eliza Beaudin Lewiston was among the EC student-athletes recognized.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Evan Gallagher of Minot graduated from the University of Utah on April 30. Gallagher, whose major is listed as entrepreneurship BS, was among the graduates who were honored during the university’s virtual commencement.

CONWAY, South Carolina — Billie Rogers of Avon, an anthropology and geography major, earned a spot on the President’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University.

WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College student Jennie Riggs of Topsham was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To earn dean’s list honors, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

CONWAY, South Carolina — Madison Prentice of Bryant Pond, an undergraduate theater arts major, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd commencement exercises in the late spring.

Matthew Boros of Stow was awarded a bachelor of science degree in actuarial mathematics with high distinction.

Ethan Peters of Topsham was awarded a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering.

« Previous

Next »