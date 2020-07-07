JAY — A boil-water order was issued Tuesday for customers of the North Jay Water District from the Fire Rescue Station on Main Street/Route 4 to 1094 Main St., following a water line break.

Crews were working to fix the leak believed to be in front of the station. Water had flooded a part of the road.

Fire trucks were taken to firefighters’ homes to make sure trucks would be accessible in case of an emergency call, Mike Luce, an employee of the water district, said. Luce is also a lieutenant on the department. Cones temporarily blocked off the driveway to the station.

All water should be boiled for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water, according to Superintendent Mike Wells.

This order is in effect until further notice. Questions regarding the notice should be directed to Wells at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

