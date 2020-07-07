AUBURN — After 23 years, Maine’s longest-serving college president is ready to retire.

The Maine Community College System announced Tuesday that Central Maine Community College President Scott Knapp will step down on Aug. 31.

Under Knapp, the college has tripled enrollment to more than 3,000 students, added several programs and opened three buildings and an athletic complex, according to a press release.

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, he came to CMCC in 1997 when it was still Central Maine Technical College.

“While the college has experienced tremendous growth over the past 23 years, none of this could have been accomplished without the contributions of our dedicated faculty and staff, as well as the generosity of the leadership of the state of Maine and her citizens,” Knapp said in the release. “I am especially proud of the nearly 500 students who overcame numerous obstacles and graduated this spring.”

In the last two decades, Knapp oversaw the opening of the Lapoint Center, Rancourt Hall, new nursing simulation and criminal justice labs and the four-story Learning Tower.

“Scott has been a mentor, strong leader and a person that people respect greatly,” Bill Cassidy, the chairman of the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, said in the release. “He did more than grow Central Maine Community College. He made it a place of excellence. He made every effort to bring in the best faculty and staff while working to make the facilities superior and adding programs that reflect innovation.

“I hate to see a friend depart, but I also celebrate his retirement for him and his family,” Cassidy added.

Knapp, who lives in Scarborough, held leadership positions at Ivy Tech State College in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Lehigh Carbon Community College in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, before coming to Auburn.

Vice President Betsy Libby, who has been with CMCC since 2006, will serve as interim president for the 2020-21 academic year. The college will start its search for the next president in the spring.

