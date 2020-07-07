LEWISTON — Community Credit Union has selected Hanna Roy of Edward Little High School and Ava Petrin of Leavitt Area High School as the 2020 Gerald R. Langelier Scholarship winners.

A 2020 graduate of ELHS, Roy plans to continue evolving her athletic, academic and community involvement into a career that supports her passion to serve others in the healthcare industry. A member of the Student Leadership Council, varsity soccer, varsity indoor and outdoor track and a volunteer of the East Auburn Community School, Roy has remained academically motivated and personally driven to continue making a positive impact on her community and the families it embodies.

A 2020 graduate of LAHS, Petrin’s commitments, on and off the field, have proven how hard she is willing to work to achieve her goals and aid others in need. Petrin has balanced a long list of academic, athletic and community involvements, including National Honors Society, varsity soccer, varsity Nordic skiing, varsity track and field, Hornets vs. Hunger Food Drive and volunteering at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Petrin’s commitment to her school and community is a foundation to her dream pursuing a medical degree focused in women’s health and providing medical assistance to those who are underserved.

In recognition of Community Credit Union’s 75th anniversary, additional funds were raised to honor each winner with a $750 scholarship.