DEAR SUN SPOTS: With COVID-19 still going strong, I have face masks and face shields available. The schools are going to start so I want parents to get their students ready.

I also have a bag full of bobbins of thread for crafts and a bag full of empty pill bottles. One lady used to make mobiles with them. These are free for the taking. Please contact me at 783-2908.

Thank you for all that you do for our communities. — Dorea, no town

ANSWER: This is another face-covering contact for those of you who still need them. I have been reading more on face shields, too, and think that perhaps they are a better choice for children. If there are others in Sun Spots Land who are making plastic face shields, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You’ve helped me in the past and I hope you can again. I am looking for an address for Amazon. With the COVID-19 status, I cannot get through to them by phone and I need to contact them about an order. Thanks for any help you can give me. Also, thank you for such a great source of knowledge you pass on to us. I love Sun Spots!— No name, no town

ANSWER: Amazon‘s customer service phone number is 1-888-280-4331. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, I believe you have to have a cell phone number that is in your account information so they can send you a verification text to call you back.

If you want to contact Amazon by email, there are two different addresses. The response time is often 48 hours or a bit longer, but an email creates a record of your correspondence and is the best method.

For issues with your account, such as a billing dispute, email [email protected]. For general inquiries, email [email protected]

I like using: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/contact-us for Amazon Live Chat. I’ve used it since COVID-19 has been with us and haven’t had a problem. Once you get to this site, you can choose live chat or ask to be called on the phone. When I requested a call-back, a nice customer service representative called me back within a half hour and solved my issue within five minutes.

Another option is to go to: https://www.amazon.com/gp/your-account/order-history where you can select what you want to do with an order and write comments. This worked the best for me when I had purchased an item from an independent seller.

I hope one of these choices works for you and that you can get your issue resolved.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a volleyball court for kids and adults to play on, but the sand has a lot of rocks in it. I built a sand sifter, but I need four wheels that are the size of those on a wheelbarrow or wider to move the sifter around.

If anyone would consider donating such wheels, I would appreciate it very much. Even old plastic wheels from a battery-operated Jeep would work. Please call 577-7226. — Fern, Lewiston

ANSWER: This sounds like an interesting project. I’m trying to imagine what this contraption looks like. Please let us know how it goes!

