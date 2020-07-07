When I was far from home at college in California, I went to the only place that I felt was accessible and welcoming to get my birth control changed — a Planned Parenthood health center. Now, in the time of a global pandemic, I find solace knowing that Planned Parenthood’s health centers stand by those in need and continue to provide affordable, judgment-free health services.

Now, it is more important than ever before that people elect legislators on the local, state and federal levels who support reproductive and sexual health care rights. Legislators who oppose those crucial services are actively denying residents, especially low-income individuals or those who do not have health insurance, the right to reproductive health care.

Mainers deserve to have representation and their reproductive rights protected. I’m voting for Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate because Mainers need a champion for their reproductive and sexual health care needs.

Izzy DeTroy, New Gloucester

