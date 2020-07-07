We have the opportunity to vote to support essential improvement in our internet service infrastructure. Passing Question 1 in the July 14 primary election will invest $15 million to expand access to high speed internet in Maine and will be matched by $30 million in private, federal and local funds. The future of this state’s economy, the ability to create new jobs, support education and keep communities connected depends on this investment.

That is especially true in underserved and rural areas such as Franklin County.

The current Maine senator for Farmington, Russell Black, voted no on this bond issue last August. Voters have the opportunity to reverse that poor decision with a “yes” vote on July 14.

And, in November, let’s replace Sen. Black with a senator who will vote for what is best for Franklin County.

Lisa Lisius, Farmington

