100 Years Ago: 1920

Altho no definite statement for publication has been made by any member of the building committee, it is understood upon good authority that work on Auburn’s YMCA building will not begin this year. Many changes in the orlglnal plans will be necessary, and there are reasons making inadvisable or even possible an immediate start. Members of the committees have been in consultation with the architect for the purpose of refining the plans. Chairman Harry Dingley and Frank W. Winter have spent much time viewing the location and studying the problem from every angle.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Exchange Club will meet at The Roundhouse Motor Inn Tuesday noon, and will hear Fern Landry of the Lewiston club, who is serving as chairman of the 1971 snowshoe rally will speak on “the biggest money making project the clubs have worked on for years.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

The long holiday weekend is upon and so is the countdown to Lewiston’s July Fourth Bicentennial Birthday Celebration. The Twin Cities are filling up with visitors hoping to take in all that Maine has to offer. Area lodging will be a problem for anyone who has not already made arrangements. “We’ve been booked for well over a week,” said Lynn Taylor of Poland Spring Campgrounds. “We’ve had calls coming in all week and unfortunately we’ve had to turn a lot of people away. On the bright side, many campground operators said demand for sites has been equal to or better than last year, meaning more and more people are hoping to spend some time and money in Central Maine.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

