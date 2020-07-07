LEWISTON – Dorothea “Dottie” Brown, 105 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 3, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1915, in Hant’s County, Nova Scotia. She immigrated to Maine in 1919 where she survived the Spanish Flu. She spent her high school years in Massachusetts with her parents Dotlivetta and Horace Veinot. On a graduation trip to Livermore Falls she met her future husband George Brown. They were married for 60 years.Dottie was active in the Church of the Nazarene. She taught Sunday School for 81 years. She hosted and transported Nazarene Missionaries across the state of Maine for more than 50 years. She travelled the state and across the nation through her involvement in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. She was prolific with hand crafts. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting and most of all knitting. She shared her passion for hand crafts through her weekly “sit and knit” gatherings with friends. She rode a tandem bicycle for 10 years in the annual Moxie Day Parade, serving as the grand marshal one year.Dottie lovingly referred to as Mimi by her family is survived by her son, Jim. Her extended family includes two daughter-in-laws, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. Her family would like to express their gratitude to her church family and friends with whom she shared many memories, laughs and care from in her final days.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.comVisitation will be held at The Fortin Group 217 Turner St., Auburn on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.Her family is asking that in lieu of flowers people make a donation to the Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene184 Main St.Lisbon Falls, ME 04252