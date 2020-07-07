SABATTUS – Everyone knew her as Memere. Born in New Britain, Conn. she was a daughter of Joseph and Maria Chaloux Bougie. After the death of her mother, with her father and brother Maurice they moved to Canada. From there thy settled in Lewiston and her father met and married Anastasia Plante.Therese attended St. Peter’s School and later took care of her stepmother. Therese worked in local shoe shops. She then worked at Hillcrest as chambermaid and took care of many kids.She married Alyre J. Cyr in September 1947. In 1950 they moved to Sabattus and raised their seven children. Therese was a member of Holy Rosary Church. She loved animals, going to Bingo, playing cards and making puzzles.Survivors include her children, Linda Cyr, Pat and his spouse Barbie Cyr, Gloria Gosselin, Marc and his wife Terry Cyr, Maurice and his wife Wendy Cyr, David and his wife Michele Cyr, and daughter-in-law Barbara Cyr; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Louise Bouchard and Colette Cyr; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Alyre Cyr; son Walter Cyr, son-in-law Norm Gosselin; and brothers Maurice, Raymond Bougie and sisters Jackie Gosselin and Frances Cote.A special thank you to C2 at St. Mary’s Hospital, AHH and Fr. Raj of Prince of Peace Parish and to family and friends.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 10 from 10:30 – noon at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers,donations to one’s choice of animal refuge league would be appreciated

