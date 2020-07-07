Manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday that two more members of the Boston Red Sox – starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and top prospect Bobby Dalbec – have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both players remain at home and have yet to report to Fenway Park for Summer Camp.

Boston now has a total of four players with positive tests after Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive last week.

The lefty Rodriguez was Boston’s top starter last year when went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts and was sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. He is hoping for a quick recovery and return.

“Rodriguez wants to be ready for Opening Day but we’ll have to see how it goes,” Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “The medical team will follow him, give him instructions.”

Dalbec, who turned 25 in June, is part of Boston’s 60-player roster pool. He posted a .356 on-base percentage, .460 slugging percentage, .816 OPS, 27 homers, 19 doubles, two triples and 73 RBI in 105 games at Double-A Portland and 30 games at Triple-A Pawtucket combined during 2019.

Baseball America ranks the the 6-foot-4, 234-pound slugger the No. 2 prospect in the system.

