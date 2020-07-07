Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Doosan
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Lazio at Lecce
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Early Wednesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: KT at Kia
