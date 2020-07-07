PORTLAND — The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute graduated the third class of program participants in its history — including more than 150 young women from 36 high schools, spanning all 16 Maine counties. The graduations occurred during two Year-End Celebration events that took place by webinar to respect social-distancing guidelines.

More than 750 students, advisors, and school contacts participated in the Institute’s 2019-2020 program, which is a three-year progression through the themes: “My Values” (10th grade), “My Voice” (11th grade), and “My Vision” (12th grade). The evidence-based curriculum is designed to raise the confidence and aspirations of high school girls by helping them develop the skills required to be leaders in their lives, families, careers and communities.

Olympia’s Leaders from Mt. Blue High School include Kayleigh B., Kahryn C., Molly H., Julia H. and Lexi M. Kayleigh B. was one of four Olympia’s Leaders presented with a scholarship. She received a University of Maine System (UMS) scholarship after excelling in the institute and her UMS Early College program, as well as committing to attend a UMS campus for post-secondary education.

For more information, visit http://www.snoweleadershipinstitute.org/.

