PORTLAND — AARP Maine is seeking nominations for its 2020 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors those individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members. The annual award is named after AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded AARP in 1958 at the age of 73.

“Volunteerism is clearly a new way of looking at retirement for older Americans,” said Lori Parham, AARP Maine director. “Many are finding that they want to remain active and involved and that volunteerism fulfills this need and the desire to help others. Through this recognition, AARP Maine encourages members and prospective members to use their skills and assistance as a way to remain vital as well as make a difference in their community.”

The screening of nominees will be performed by a panel of AARP staff and volunteers. The screening includes the review of a range of criteria, including each nominee’s positive impact on their community and the lives of

AARP Andrus Award for Community Service application deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. For nomination forms and further information, visit https://www.aarp.org/forms/aarp-andrus-award-for-community-service.html.