AUBURN — A local man was charged with two felonies Tuesday in connection with the February armed robbery of a couple in a shopping center parking lot.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging William Beasley, 18, of 25 Harvard St. with two counts of Class B robbery, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police said they responded to the scene of a shooting after midnight on Feb. 24 to find Beasley attempting to provide first aid to a man lying on the ground and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest at 730 Center St. in the parking lot of Planet Fitness.

A man and woman at the scene who reported the incident told police said they were talking together in the woman’s vehicle after work when Beasley and a 19-year-old approached their vehicle, showed them a revolver and “demanded their money and cellphones.”

The male robbery victim told Beasley and the 19-year-old that he needed to get it from his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

According to a police affidavit, the male robbery victim pulled a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at Beasley and the 19-year-old, who began running away.

The male robbery victim told police that he was trying to scare Beasley and the 19-year-old by firing shots in the air or behind them.

One of the shots struck the 19-year-old, according to police. Prosecutors said Wednesday they expect to charge him in connection with the incident.

Beasley remains at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

