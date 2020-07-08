AUBURN — A local man was charged with two felonies Tuesday in connection with the February armed robbery of a couple in a shopping center parking lot.

William Beasley Androscoggin County jail photo

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging William Beasley, 18, of 25 Harvard St. with two counts of Class B robbery, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police said they responded to the scene of a shooting after midnight Feb. 24 to find Beasley attempting to provide first aid to a man lying on the ground and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest at 730 Center St. in the parking lot of Planet Fitness.

A man and woman at the scene who reported the incident told police said they were talking together in the woman’s vehicle after work when Beasley and a 19-year-old approached their vehicle, showed them a revolver and “demanded their money and cellphones.”

The male robbery victim told Beasley and the 19-year-old that he needed to get it from his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

According to a police affidavit, the male robbery victim pulled a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at Beasley and the 19-year-old, who began running away.

The male robbery victim told police that he was trying to scare Beasley and the 19-year-old by firing shots in the air or behind them.

One of the shots struck the 19-year-old, according to police. Prosecutors said Wednesday they expect to charge him in connection with the incident.

Beasley remains at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles