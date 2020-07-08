BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Historical Society announces that its museum on Gibbs Avenue in downtown Bridgton will be open Tuesday through Saturday this summer, observing precautions based on the Association of Maine Archives and Museums’ COVID-19 Prevention Recommendations for Archives and Museums. There will be no more than five guests admitted at a time, they will be expected to observe six-foot distancing from others, and those who are medically able to do so will wear masks. There is no charge for admissions at the museum, but donations are strongly encouraged. Only one researcher at a time can be accommodated in the archives, so advance reservations are highly recommended. The best times for research are Tuesday-Friday mornings.

At Narramissic, the society’s historic farmstead in South Bridgton, house tours will be available by appointment only. Since the docent will be with visitors for at least 45 minutes in relatively small spaces, in addition to the five-person limit and mask requirements, all guests must be from the same household and keep at least six feet away from the docent. There will be a charge of $30 per group, regardless of its size. The grounds are always open during daylight hours and, this year, Loon Echo Land Trust is working to develop and improve the trail system at the Peabody-Fitch Woods, the 250 acres surrounding Narramissic’s 25 acres of fields which they have recently conserved. Virtually all of the programs the society planned for this year have been cancelled or postponed to 2021, but they are working to develop guided hikes and outdoor activities that can be safely held.

For further information, to make an appointment for a house tour or research, and to keep up with possible changes that might take place as conditions warrant, contact the Bridgton Historical Society at (207) 647-3699, email [email protected], or visit their website or Facebook page.