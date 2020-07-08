DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to let you know that the second time you ran my letter in your column regarding the chain saw I found on my property, it brought results. The owner called and identified the chain saw then picked it up later in the afternoon. I’m so thankful that we have an avenue to report our lost and found items. Keep up the good work! — Diane, No Town

ANSWER: I’m so pleased! I ran this note on June 23 and July 2. The latter note had more specific information and I think that helped. You know how much I love happy endings.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need a recipe for shortcake that can be served with berries. My mother used to make one with brown sugar on top. It was a bit different than a baking powder biscuit. Do you have something? I know you often share all types of recipes. — Anne, no town

ANSWER: I believe this is it! My grandmother used to make this cakey-biscuit in a pie plate and cut it into wedges. It was more moist and sweeter than a biscuit. She used Crisco, but you could substitute butter if you would like. And speaking of butter, grandma would split the warm wedges of shortcake into two layers and liberally butter them before spooning mashed, well-sugared berries or fresh sliced peaches over both pieces then she slathered the whole business with whipped cream fresh from the cows. I remember having just strawberry shortcake for lunch! Thanks for bringing up this great memory, Anne.

Now for the recipe: Melt 2 rounded tablespoons Crisco or butter in a glass measuring cup. Allow to cool to room temperature then beat in two eggs and enough milk so that all together there is one cup of liquid.

Combine 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon salt, ½ cup sugar, and 4 teaspoons baking powder in a large bowl. Gently mix in liquid until moistened.

Spread the dough into a greased pie pan and sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve warm with butter, fruit and cream.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: WGME’s segment on June 18 reported that the IRS has not been processing paper returns. On June 23 I contacted my four representatives for more information. I want to thank Emily in Jared Golden’s Lewiston office, Jordan in Angus King’s Augusta office, and Nathan in Susan Collins’ Lewiston office for their prompt responses. I am appalled that the IRS did not publicize the closing of the processing centers on March 24. — No name, no town

ANSWER: This year’s tax season has been problematic for both taxpayers and the IRS because of COVID-19. While the filing deadline was pushed from April 15 to July 15, taxpayers have had fewer IRS resources available this year because the agency shut down many of its help lines and centers. I’m very glad to hear that our state representatives are on the job as they really are here to help us. Since I don’t file a paper return, I wasn’t aware of this situation either until I saw the WGME spot you mentioned recently.

