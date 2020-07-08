“By far, it was one of my favorite 4th of July celebrations,” Joshua Bell said Sunday night, July 5.

FARMINGTON — Selectman Chairman Joshua Bell pulled together a last minute event to celebrate the 4th of July on Saturday.

Bell said he came up with the idea for a walk to celebrate America’s independence and freedom.

“It was spread by word of mouth,” he said. “I wanted to see who would show up.

“Our country is divided too much. It wasn’t based on political parties, rather the idea that we’re one country, we’re all Americans regardless of political party.”

A post about the activity was posted on John Black’s Facebook page on Friday. It read: “Pro-America march in Farmington on the 4th of July. I understand the group will gather at the Farmington Municipal Building between 9:30-10:00 AM on Saturday, July 4th and march to the Franklin County Courthouse. This is not to be a political march and NO CAMPAIGN OR POLITICAL SIGNS allowed. American flags are welcome! Let’s get out and stand for America!!!”

“Sheriff Scott Nichols invited me, even though I was the only Democrat there,” Farmington selectman Scott Landry said Sunday.

“I didn’t want any political signs, just American Flags,” Bell said. “By word of mouth people showed up and celebrated together.

“Some people who were there I wouldn’t have thought of. There were Republicans, Democrats and some Independents I know. It was interesting, a good event. Everything seemed to work out.

“By far, it is one of my favorite 4th of July celebrations.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: