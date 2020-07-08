Michael Hayden, 39, Skowhegan, violation of condition of release, on July 1 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
Deseree A. Brown, 21, Industry, domestic violence criminal mischief, on July 2 in Industry, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Albert K. Bryant, 35, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender revocation, three priors, on July 2 in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Matthew Daou, 20, Providence, Rhode Island, motor vehicle speed, 30 mph over speed limit, July 3 in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Sara K. McCabe, 35, Simsbury, Connecticut, operating while license suspended or revoked; failure to give correct name, address or date of birth; operating under the influence; warrant failure to appear, on July 4 in Rangeley, $1,000 bail, Rangeley Police Department.
Hayley E. Rodway, 28, Windsor, violation of condition of release, on July 4 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
Jesse L. Fisher, 31, New Portland, operating under the influence, on July 4 in Freeman Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Nancy E. Shaffer, 39, Rangeley, warrant violation of bail, on July 4 in Rangeley, Maine State Police.
Keith A. Grunday, 44, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, on July 5 in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
