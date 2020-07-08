LEWISTON — Promise Early Education Center, 269 Bates St., has received $215,308 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds will support Head Start services to low-income children under the age of 5 in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Promise Early Education Center will utilize funding to provide summer programming to 45 Rising-K students and their families. Teachers will visit weekly, providing a social and emotional supportive learning experience along with resources packets focused on STREAM (Science, Tech, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).

Visits will be held in driveways, yards and porches each week to allow for social distancing. In addition, families will receive two weekly videos tied to curriculum content.

Promise will also use CARES Act funding to provide critical support to enrolled children and families.

Learn more at https://promiseearlyeducation.org/, Twitter https://twitter.com/PromiseEEC, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/promiseeec/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/promiseeec/.

The center is recruiting children and families for fall enrollment. Call the enrollment office at 207-795-4040, ext. 325, or apply online through the website. Find additional information about Head Start programming specific to this public health crisis on the Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center website: https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/coronavirus