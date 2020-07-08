LIVERMORE — Hymns Sunday were: “America the Beautiful;” “If My Peoples Hearts are Humbled;” and Jesus Calls Us.” Pastor Bonnie’s Scripture reading John 8:31-32, the message was titled, “Freedom Thru Salvation”. This weekend we celebrate the freedom of our nation, but we must not forget the freedom of salvation that Christ died to give to us. A freedom to know we will join Him in Heaven, that Jesus is there to get us thru the good and bad times, and that with the Lord by our side we are never alone. All we need to do to gain this freedom is to go to Him, ask his forgiveness, and accept the Lord as our savior. The Lord died on the cross to set us free from the bondage of sin, go to Him and you will receive the freedom to walk in a relationship with God and to be the person He created you to be. The congregation celebrated the Lord’s Supper, while exiting the sanctuary and social distancing.

Events/Notices: Sunday Service July 12 at 9:30 a.m.; Hope you will join us in person but if not, you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube; Food Pantry request for July is canned fruit. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to Noon: Visit northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: