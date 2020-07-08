JAY – Albert A. Babbie Jr., 87, a resident of Jay passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. He was born March 13, 1933 in Waterville, the son of Albert A. Babbie Sr. and Isabelle (Brooks) Babbie.He was a 1951 graduate of Waterville High School. Albert proudly served in the United State Airforce. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the George Bunton American Legion Post #10 in Livermore Falls. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors.He is survived by his sister, Claudette Sawtelle; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Barbara Ouellette.Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. There will be a graveside service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Interment St. Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove St, Waterville. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous