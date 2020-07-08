TURNER – Scott C. Mason, 54, a resident of Turner, passed away suddenly, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 8, 1965 in Lewiston, the son of Jerald Mason and Rosemarie (Morris) Mason. Scott was a 1984 graduate of Leavitt Area High School in Turner. He worked for Lucas Tree as a lead foreman. Scott enjoyed fishing, dancing, walking the beach, good times with friends and loved being in the woods.He is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Mason of Turner; fiancée, Kristen Johansen of Turner; sons, Cory Mason of Sabattus and Christopher Mason of Georgia; granddaughter, Reagan Mason; sister, Julie Brown and husband Jim of Turner; nephews, Michael, Timothy and Kevin Brown; and best friends, Walter Day and Duane Bates.He was predeceased by his father. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A “Celebration of Life Gathering” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18 at his home at 15 Mason Road, Turner. Interment, North Turner Cemetery, Howes Corner Road, Turner. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous