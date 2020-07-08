Charges

Lewiston

• Karlos Quiles, 19, of 18 Scribner Blvd., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:30 p.m. Monday at 27 Marston St.

• Karlos Quiles, 19, of 18 Scribner Blvd., on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 11 a.m. Tuesday at that address.

• James Merchant, 53, of 18 Scribner Blvd., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11 a.m. Tuesday at that address.

• Michael Messier, 27, of 571 Washington North St., Auburn, on a probation hold, 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Auburn

• Fermin Sawtell, 45, of 28 Main St., Phippsburg, on a warrant charging a violation of probation, 2:11 a.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Farms, Center Street.

Androscoggin County

• Rebecca Sanders, 34, listed as transient, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, 10:45 p.m. Monday on Main Street.

« Previous

filed under: