Charges

Lewiston

• John Wilson, 29, of 247 Bates St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:32 p.m. Tuesday at 855 Lisbon St.

• Crystal Pare, 36, of 165 Littlefield Road, Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Barni Abdulahi, 22, of 287 Bates St., on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at 258 Bates St.

• Rachel Palange, 22, of 380 Old Greene Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 58 Pierce St.

• Robert Emerson, 36, listed as transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:14 p.m. Wednesday on Lisbon Street.

Auburn

• Antoine Edwards-Hicks, 33, of 11 Hutchinson Drive, Turner, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 3:53 a.m. Wednesday on Turner Road.

Androscoggin County

• Raymond Caouette, 47, of 8 Pine St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of violating a protection order, 7:24 p.m. Tuesday at 108 Lewiston St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Edmund J. Blier, 81, of Lewiston, and Joseph C. Delorme, 82, of Sabattus, collided at 8:44 a.m. Monday at Lisbon Street and East Avenue. Damage to Blier’s 2010 Mercury was listed as functional; to Delorme’s 2009 Dodge, minor.

• A car driven by Anthony J. Sargent, 25, of Turner, struck a deer at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday on Grove Street. Damage to his 2010 Subaru was listed as functional.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: