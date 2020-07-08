RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has launched the Community Conservation Corps (CCC) this summer, creating jobs for people, continuing stewardship of conserved lands, and extending stewardship practices beyond the 14,000 acres of conserved lands.

The CCC will further RLHT’s mission while increasing the region’s economic resilience by completing projects such as trail work, watere quality, fire prevention and education.

The CCC work is underway for the summer due to the philanthropy of a few donors, one of whom has asked the trus to match his $25,000 gift. Visit rlht.org to donate.

New River Ambassador will connect visitors to RLHT’s conservation work. While in the field, RA’s walk the river access, actively engage visitors and provide education on conservation, invasive plants and regional recreation opportunities. They also collect data on users; numbers, activities, along with the history and the stories of people who love the landscape.

Invasive plant patrollers document over 90 miles of shoreline and water quality monitors collected clarity data on 12 of 16 bodies of water. Courtesy boat inspectors educate boaters.

This summer the trust has hired water quality monitors who will do a blend of the roles above, filling gaps on water bodies across the region. The monitors will meet boaters and anglers while at the launch, inspect boats and, in some locations, survey visitors on their use of the property. They will also conduct Secchi (clarity) readings and dissolved oxygen tests on previously nonmonitored ponds. They will assist water quality volunteers and further citizen science efforts across Maine through use of iMapInvasives, eBird, and iNaturalist.

Annually, RLHT manages 35 miles of recreation trails. This season, with the help of volunteer trail monitors, stewards and technicians, the trust is ahead of schedule. The CCC has partnered with the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, the Fly Rod Crosby Trail and the Maine Forestry Museum to create a uniform trail system in the region.

For more information, contact Alyssa Andrews at [email protected] or 207-864-7311 or visit rlht.org.