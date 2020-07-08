The RSU 73 budget needs to be reined in. After listening to the zoom call regarding the $20 million budget for RSU 73, I would appeal to all Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore voters to vote “no.”

Since I left the board a year ago, several positions and an administrator have been added and egaming has been added as a “sport” with a coach. I asked the superintendent where the money was going to come from in light of COVID-19 and several businesses that were not open for two months, and was told “That is just what it cost to run a school district.”

I don’t think so.

The town needs to be more fiscally responsible in light of the current economic circumstances.

Shari Ouellette, Jay

« Previous

Next »