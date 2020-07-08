Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. House of Paign, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: KT at Kia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Cagliari at Florentina
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton
3:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City FC vs. OL Reign, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN2: LG at Doosan

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles