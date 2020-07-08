Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. House of Paign, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: KT at Kia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Cagliari at Florentina
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton
3:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
8 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City FC vs. OL Reign, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Early Thursday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN2: LG at Doosan
