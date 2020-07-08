When the smell of bread baking is present, it is impossible to have bad thoughts. Perhaps it is that the soul remembers the happy times when bread fed both the body and its soul.

Last week, my recipe for rich, tangy, chocolatey sourdough brownies appeared in the Franklin Journal and is now available on my website. This week I’m sharing my mother’s soul nesting recipe for “Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls.”

Our ancestors recognized cinnamon’s power to aid digestion, relieve respiratory illness, and other ailments. I can’t imagine cinnamon making any baking be anything but irresistible.

I made these once, and after basting with butter and sprinkling with cinnamon and sugar, I wasn’t satisfied with the “roll-out.” Happy times because when I rolled it out again, the cinnamon deliciously melded into the dough!

Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

¼ organic granulated sugar

1 cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ teas salt

1/4 cup melted butter

1 cup sourdough starter

Filling

3 Tbs melted butter

1 Tbs. ground cinnamon

¼ cup organic granulated or brown sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Using a wooden spoon, mix all ingredients together lightly in a medium-size bowl. Once blended, dump this mixture onto a floured board or countertop. Form into a ball. The dough should be soft and not as firm as regular bread dough, but able to hold its shape. Amount of humidity in both the sourdough and the flour will judge if you may need to add a little more flour. Gently, roll out to 9”x12” rectangle. Brush with 3 Tbs of melted butter. Sprinkle with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Roll from edge to edge, as you would a jelly roll. Slice into 12 rolls and gently add to an 8” x 8”, greased pan. Bake for 25 mins or until light golden brown.

Don’t forget to replace your starter. Don’t use it for 24 hours.

For savory-sweet version, sprinkle herbs on instead of cinnamon. Seeds, nuts, or chopped dried fruits like apricots, cranberries, or raisins are also a great option, with or without the cinnamon.

