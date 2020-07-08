TOPSHAM — Police Chief Chris Lewis is resigning after 21 years with the department, effective July 17.

“I am seeking a new opportunity which will also bring a fresh perspective to the Topsham Police Department,” Lewis said in an email Wednesday. He was unavailable that day for further comment, but said Detective William Collins would be formally recognized as lieutenant Monday, July 13.

Lewis’ departure follows that of Lt. Fred Dunn, who resigned June 12 after two decades in Topsham and moved to Florida to join his wife.

Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky said in a statement that Lewis, who became chief in 2013, “voluntarily resigned” July 6, and that he had “served honorably” during his years with the department, including time as a school resource officer and D.A.R.E. officer.

“Although he enjoyed the multiple facets of the administrative positions he held over the last 17 years, he is looking forward to the next chapter in his law enforcement career,” Scrapchansky wrote. “On behalf of the citizens of Topsham, the Board of Selectmen, and myself, I want to wish him and his family well in his next endeavor.”

