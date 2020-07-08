REGION — The July 14 voting in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on the proposed 2020-21 budget for Regional School Unit 73 has been postponed.

A special school board meeting was held Tuesday, July 7, to rescind the budget warrants and notice of election. A new public hearing date and a new school budget referendum voting date were also set. Because the Livermore Falls Advertiser went to press before conclusion of the meeting, the new dates will be published next week.

“This meeting is taking place because our law firm made an error in our referendum documents,” Superintendent Scott Albert said in the email announcing the special board meeting.

“Our lawyer drew them up. We all went through the whole warrant and no one caught it,” Board Chairman Robert Staples said Monday in a phone interview. “The lawyer found it after we signed them.

“There is an error in the amount of money we’re asking for from the towns. The numbers are there, but not added together correctly in the final piece.”

Staples said he was disappointed the vote couldn’t be held during the primary election when the turnout would probably be greater.

