AUBURN — The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston has promoted two employees with over two decades of service and whose knowledge and experience will be called upon to lead the Y’s “new and better normal” as it prepares to fully reopen.

Christopher Shea has been named executive director of youth development. This new position will provide oversight of Y programming for children and youth between the ages of 5 through 20, to include youth sports, summer day camp, before and after school, vacation weeks, special family events, and continued build-out of the Y’s Outdoor Learning and Education Center.

Nicole Oberlander has been named association director for health, fitness and wellness programming. She will oversee the Y’s fitness centers at 62 Turner St. and 12 High St., as well as indoor and outdoor group exercise planning, personal and small group training and veterans and corporate wellness programs.

