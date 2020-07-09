BETHEL — Rain or shine, this Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. Bethel will hold its annual town meeting on the common, abiding to current state guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Town Manager Loretta Powers said the town has rented chairs, tables and tents for the meeting and that resident John Walker will be assisting with audio.

Neil Scanlon is running for a two-year term on the select board. If elected, Scanlon will fill the vacant seat on the board, which was held by Andy Whitney until his resignation in March.

Pat McCartney and incumbents Lori Swain and Lloyd Sweetser are vying for the other two open seats on the board, which are both for three-year terms. Elections are July 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall 85 Vernon St.

The budget is $4,283,907 down from $4,380,535 a year ago.

Powers said if all money articles are approved that mil rate likely won’t change too much.

Most money articles have stayed relatively closed to last year, with one of the bigger changes being the decrease in money for Fountain, Park and Cemetery operation, going from $26,760 to $13,760.

« Previous

Next »