At our recent Rotary meeting, the final one in the 2019-20 Rotary year, we had the “official” passing of the gavel from this year’s President, Rev. Dr. Tim LeConey to our incoming President, Lucy Abbott. Tim thanked the club for our hard work this past year, as well as our flexibility moving club weekly meetings online. Lucy shares her goals for the coming year, which include evaluating all our programs and events to ensure their success in this new world.
For his leadership and effort over the last year, Past President Michele Cole presented Tim LeConey with the Rotarian of the Year Award, which comes with the much coveted Paul Harris Fellow designation.
