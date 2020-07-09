HOLLIS – U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said decisions to re-open schools should be made on a state or district level and advocated for more funding for schools, following a tour Thursday of a local elementary school.

Collins’ visit to Hollis Elementary School came amidst a nationwide debate over whether to reopen schools in the fall and how to do so safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump has called for schools across the country to fully reopen and has threatened to revoke federal funding for schools if they don’t reopen. He has pressured the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reissue guidance for school reopening, saying a CDC recommendation for six feet of spacing for students was too restrictive.

Collins said the decision to reopen schools should be made at the state or even the district level. “In some areas of the country like Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Florida where we’ve seen an uptick in the number of COVID cases, decisions may be very different than those that are made in rural Maine where the incidence level is low or declining,” she said. “I don’t think you can have a one size fits all approach. You have to look at the metrics for a particular school system.”

Collins said she is hopeful as many schools in Maine as possible can at least partially reopen and said she is opposed to withholding federal funding for districts that choose not to reopen.

“We’re going to need additional funding so that schools can reopen safely or adopt a hybrid system,” Collins said. “I think we need more funding, not threats to withhold funding.”

This story will be updated.

