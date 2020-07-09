BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Band (BCC) is unable to perform the traditional 2020 summer concert series, due to the ongoing COVID-19 mandated restrictions of large group gatherings and social distancing requirements.

BUT — We are pleased to let area residents and visitors know the band wishes to continue to share our love of music, and that we are Alive and Well! The BCC will be performing select ensemble groups during July at the Bridgton library, Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: