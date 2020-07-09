Church to offer lobster roll bag lunches

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church will sell lobster roll bag lunches in the Opera House parking lot on Main Street from 5 p.m. until sold out Thursday, July 16. The bag lunch includes a roll with 100 percent lobster meat, chips, dessert and a drink. The cost is $11 for each lunch. Chicken salad roll lunches will also be available at a cost of $8 each.

