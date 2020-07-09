Fire company cancels barbecue, lawn sale
FARMINGTON — The Farmington Falls Fire Company Inc. had canceled the annual chicken barbecue and lawn sale that had been set for Saturday, July 11, to err on the side of caution due to the coronavirus.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Local elections low-key matters during COVID-19
-
Connections
Community briefs to run July 9
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run July 9
-
Connections
Dairy margin coverage payment triggered
-
Connections
Libraries join for Racial Equity Challenge