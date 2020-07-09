WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has announced that the May 2020 income over feed cost margin was $5.37 per hundredweight (cwt.), triggering the third payment of 2020 for dairy producers who purchased the appropriate level of coverage under the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program.

Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. Over 13,000 operations enrolled in the program for the 2020 calendar year.

Although DMC enrollment for 2020 coverage has closed, sign-up for 2021 coverage will begin Oct. 13 and will run through Dec. 11.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. Program delivery staff will be in the office working with producers in office, by phone and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

For more information, visit farmers.gov DMC webpage or contact the local USDA Service Center. Visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator to find the center.

