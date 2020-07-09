Saint Joseph’s
STANDISH — Colby Ventresca of Norway, has been named to the Saint Joseph’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better, successfully complete all courses for which the student is registered with no grade less than a B-, and must carry a course load of 14 credits minimum. Ventresca is a Sports Management major.
Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER, NH — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Nicole A. DePaolo, a Behavioral Neuroscience major in the class of 2023 from Fryeburg, ME, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
