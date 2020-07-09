Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, VT — Named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Spring 2020 semester was Gaelan Boyle-Wight, a Junior chemistry major from Newry and a graduate of Telstar Regional High School.
