When Responsible Pet Care’s shelter manager begins her day she is greeted at her desk by Charlie Brown. Every morning he makes time to visit with her and to help her do her paperwork.

Charlie Brown is an eight year old cat. He lives up to the reputation that orange, male cats have of being very laid back and lovable. He is very happy being around people. He would be the cat that will meet you at the door when you come home from work.

Charlie Brown is perfect except for one small thing. He has tested positive to having FiV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.) This is a feline disease that does not infect humans. The research indicates that FiV cats can live with other cats in a harmonious relationship.

If you have a soft spot for fluffy, orange cats call Responsible Pet Care to make a private appointment to meet Charlie Brown.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

