NORWAY — The Table will be holding a free drive by white chili meal on Saturday July 18 in front of the Norway Grange on Whitman Street in Norway beginning at 11 a.m. and serving until the meals are gone. Guests can enter Whitman Street from Main Street and pull over in front of the Norway Grange and a Table Member will bring your meal(s) to your passenger side window or back seat.

We truly miss seeing everyone at The Table and we are so looking forward to being able to gather together for Friday Fun Nights and Free Saturday Breakfast at the Norway Grange. As we are “Staying Healthy At Home” the Little Yellow Schoolhouse is being renovated to welcome small groups such as recovery groups, self-help groups, mid-week simple service and the like. There is currently an NA (Narcotics Anonymous) meeting on Tuesday Nights at 7 p.m. at the Little Yellow School House.

We have had to cancel the 3-C Clothing giveaway both in the spring and this fall. We are in hopes to find a building where we can have a free store to offer to the community.

The Table is a group of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community to offer chemical free family friendly activities and supports. For more information please feel free to email A-J at [email protected] put The Table in the Subject line. We miss you all at The Table, where there is always room.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: