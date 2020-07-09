BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 is pleased to welcome Harriet Libby to its group of fine artists. Harriet is a prize-winning Maine artist. Her preferred medium is oil on canvas and her preferred subject is realistic landscapes. Harriet’s art has been displayed in galleries, community centers, restaurants and libraries in Maine and Connecticut.

The landscape painter grew up in Northern Maine and draws inspiration from the natural beauty there. This influence is seen in her beautiful big-sky paintings. She paints en plein air (on-location) and in her home studio.

Gallery 302 is an artist’s co-operative located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. The gallery is currently open and following Maine CDC guidelines so patrons are required to wear masks. For more information, visit our website at gallery302.com, follow us on Facebook and Instagram or call 207-647-2787.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: