100 Years Ago: 1920

The beans which helped to make the Fourth of July dinner given by North Auburn grange famous, were baked in the ground by Fred Packard of that place. Mr. Packard is an expert in that line and many of those who partook of the Monday dinner were heard to remark upon the fine quality of the beans.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird today announced a speed-up in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam. Laird told a news conference that more American servicemen will be withdrawn by October 15. He said U.S. forces in Vietnam will go below the 384,000 troop ceiling projected by President Nixon for spring. We will beat that troop ceiling on October 15, the defense secretary said. He declined to say how many additional American troops will be out of Vietnam by that date. When asked whether this speed-up being that more than 150,000 Americans will be withdrawn by spring, as predicted Laird said, “We will meet or beat that date too.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Ask any bee farmer and he’ll tell you that sometimes making honey is not necessarily a sweet business because along with the golden honey that is produced in the hive, the farmer has to endure bee stings and a sticky mess while separating the honey from the comb. Despite the drawbacks, honey farming is a strong local business and one that requires some knowledge about the lives and habits of bees. For instance, according to Paul Leciair of Goldenrod Farm, bees are getting too busy foraging In the fields on warm, sunny days to bother stinging him as he makes his way to the hives. However, on cooler days the bees are not as busy and will sting much more often. The last time he went out on a cool day, Leclair said, he was stung up to half a dozen times. Leclair’s father was a bee farmer and Paul decided to take it up a couple of years ago after his father (who was becoming allergic to bee stings) offered him the equipment, including hives, frames and a centrifugal separator used to extract the honey from the comb. He now has seven hives operating on his 46 acre farm. The hives are all set up along a tree near the woods to protect them in colder weather and from strong winds.

